Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president Dr Samuel Oledo has taken the body to court over its executive’s decision to ask him to stand aside as it probes his conduct.

Oledo’s troubles stem from a Youth Patriotism Symposium at Kololo Independence Grounds earlier this month where he led a group of medical personnel to kneel before President Yoweri Museveni and asked him to stand again in 2026.

His action attracted swift condemnation from UMA executive members who accused Oledo of acting unprofessionally by ”involving” himself in partisan politics.

The executive proceeded to ask him step aside as inquires were made into his conduct.

However, Dr Oledo has now gone to court to challenge the association’s decision which he calls selective.

The Uganda Medical Association has set Sunday, December 18, 2022 to vote on the fate of their troubled president Dr. Samuel Odongo Oledo.

This followed the NEC meeting, resolution calling for the Extra General Assembly where members can vote for the stay or departure of their president.

Below are the key timelines

1. Ethics and Professionalism Committee final report: 16/12/2022

2. NEC meeting to review the Report: 16/12/2022

3. Report Presentation to NGC: 17/12/2022

4. Extra Ordinary General Assembly: 18/12/2022