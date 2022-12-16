Police in Lira city have arrested and detained a police driver for knocking dead a traffic officer while on duty.

This accident happened Thursday, December 15 at Adwila along Lira-Soroti road. The incident involved a motor vehicle registration number UG 0337G, a Ford Ranger belonging to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a motorcycle Bajaj Boxer number UEU 841C.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the regional police, this accident claimed the life of a traffic police officer identified as PC Micah Muhindo who was on duty at the spot of accident.

“It is alleged that the driver, of the motor vehicle identified as No 64670 PC John Oginere was a police officer attached to the Ministry of Internal Affairs while coming from Soroti upon reaching Adwila, knocked a rider called Bob Odongo, who lost control, and knocked Muhindo to death,” said Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson of traffic traffic police.

“The rider, too, died on the way to Lira regional referral hospital,” she added

ADVERTISEMENT

This happens just two days after two policemen died and others sustained injuries in an accident where a police patrol car flipped over in Gulu city.

It was partly blamed on the reckless driving of the police driver.

Faridah confirmed that the driver in the Thursday accident has been arrested and in custody to help in investigations.

“Our sincere condolences go to the family of the deceased officer and the boda boda rider Bob Odongo,” she said before reminding all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and drive responsibly especially during this festive season.