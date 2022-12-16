The 4th edition of Jinja Fish Festival that took place last Sunday at Kingfisher Resort Jinja brought together people from all walks of life. This included fishermen, holiday makers, slay queens from Kampala and Jinja, tourists, families, fish lovers, policy makers and other stakeholders along the fish value chain.

This event was organized with funding from Germany Federal Development through their Responsible Fisheries Business Chains Project based in Jinja under the theme; “Celebrating Sustainable Fisheries.

There was a showcase of the different fish species that Uganda is endowed with, with fish exhibitions of different species from L.victoria, Kioga and Albert.

Restaurants from Kampala and Jinja showcased their Cooking skills with exciting fish menus ranging from Andhra Fish Fry, Indian fish menu, roasted fish, steamed fish, deep fried fish, fish fillets, fish kikalayi, to local fisherman’s fish menu of Kibelo and modo modo that gave revellers a variety to choose from.

There was knowledge exchange and business opportunities available through various exhibitions that included back yard fish farming (Aquaponics), recycling / cutting glass bottles into useful household items like lamp shades, candle holders, beer and water glasses, ear rings, chimes among others.

Recycled plastic waste products and items that included, plastic bottle lights, table mats made out bottle tops, art pieces, cooking briquettes made out of waste, fishing gears, fish feeds, fish by products like Mukene porridge, samosas, cakes, Nile perch oil and more were some of the items that excited revellers.

Music performances from one of the leading artists in Uganda Dr. Jose Chameleon, Sakata band, a leading band in Jinja, Sandra Sanja kept party goes on their feet, kids play area and boat rides gave revellers value for their money.

Jinja Fish Festival is not only a lifestyle food event but it’s also a good platform where people come to learn, network, party and end the year in style as they celebrate sustainable fisheries.

Bakora Moses Mujuni, a GIZ consultant and part of the organizing team for the festival, said that through all the performances and exhibitions, people were encouraged people to eat more fish, stop plastic pollution, care for the water and environment so as to conserve the fish resource.