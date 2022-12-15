The proprietor of the Sir Apollo Kaggwa schools Hajji Musa Sewava is dead. Hajji Sewava passed away this Thursday morning from Kampala hospital where he had been receiving treatment after suffering a stroke.

A close family friend revealed to the Nile Post that Hajji Sewava suffered a stroke on Sunday while driving from Buloba for a meeting that was taking place near one of his schools.

The stroke disabled him leading him to crash the vehicle he was driving. Good Samaritans who were first on the scene recognised him and rushed him to Kampala hospital.

He has since been receiving treatment for the stroke and the accident until he breathed his last this morning at around 6am.

Hajji Sewava’s death has hit the Muslim community hard as he was looked at as one of its pillars.

The former Member of Parliament for Kawempe North, Latif Ssebagala, said the education industry had lost a giant. He said, “He has been an inspirational citizen throughout his life. He dedicated it to teaching the future generation, personally he was a colleague and we shared views on uplifting Islam through educating our children.”

Ibrahim Ali Kasujja, a journalist working with Salam Television who has been very close to the deceased, told the Nile Post that he was very instrumental in the progress of Salam Charity.

“He helped a lot of people; he could donate shs 5 million and more towards the charity. He has done a lot in building mosques. He has taken many sheikhs to Mecca. He took many of his workers(teachers) to Mecca especially those who were teaching Islam, “ Kasujja reminisced.

Hajj Sewava has been the sponsor of a number of programmes on Salam Television.

He is recognised for providing quality education through his string of Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools in Uganda that have branches at Kisasi, Mengo, Nakasero, Kitintale, Kireka, among others.

Hajj Sewava, who will be buried today at Buloba along Mityana Road, was born on August 12 1962. He died at the age of 60 years.