Security has been advised to strengthen intelligence to avert any criminal activities and ensure the country sails through the festive period safely.

This comes a day after the Allied Democratic Forces’ attack in Ntoroko district that left a UPDF officer killed causing tension among locals in the district.

Security thrives on intelligence, security expert Professor Solomon Asiimwe says if the country’s security does not strength intelligence the country will be more prone to attacks from criminals who exploit the gaps.

On Tuesday, ADF rebels attacked Ntoroko and in the fire exchange 17 of them were killed and 13 captured with sixteen guns and 14 Improvised Explosive devices.

Such attacks professor Asiimwe says could have been prevented if security had stronger intelligence.

The attack in Ntoroko follows numerous attacks on security installations mainly police posts that prompted the force to merge over 100 of them to reinforce the Sub county Policing model.

This security situation Asiimwe says should not be taken for granted, given the existence of the Uganda Coalition Front for Change a rebel outfit that police said operates within the central region.

The attacks in Ntoroko comes at a time when Uganda has its forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but experts say given the topography in Eastern DRC the UPDF should keep hunting for the rebels to make sure they do not get fertile ground to flourish.

The army Deputy spokesperson Deo Akiiki says security looks at the recent attacks with different lenses and they look at something more than just being criminal activities.

Akiiki says given the security situation in some of the neighbouring countries like DR Congo and South Sudan, Ugandan security is very alert and ready to repel attempts on national security.