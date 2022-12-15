Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has come under online criticism after his official Twitter account posted a misleading image of Rwenzori Mountains in an attempt to show the beauty of the mountain.

The Rwenzori are a range of mountains which includes Africa’s third highest peak Mt Margherita. It is among Unesco’s world heritage sites.

In both my speeches in London, UK on Monday and the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC today. I have continued to highlight the unique beauty of Uganda, the marvel of Rwenzori and the good high-altitude climate. That is why you find permanent snow on the Equator. pic.twitter.com/J0XexmFsEn — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 13, 2022

Instead of showing the Ugandan mountains, the image President Museveni shared shows Mt Sefton – which is found in the Aoraki Mount Cook National Park in New Zealand.

In the post accompanying the image, Mr Museveni said he had “continued to highlight the unique beauty of Uganda, the marvel of Rwenzori and the good high-altitude climate” during his visit to the UK and the US.

“That is why you find permanent snow on the Equator,” he said.

Online users were quick to call him out with some urging him to delete the post.

Don't get me wrong, the Rwenzoris are a marvel. But this photo is from New Zealand. https://t.co/RiixxXZbHW — Maren (@mbjorgum) December 14, 2022

There were others who insisted that was a correct picture of Mt Rwenzori, claiming it was turning up when they searched for the image online.

“To prove this is Mt Rwenzori, I consulted uncle Google. Plus remember I’m a neighbour to this Mt. Yes it snows & I grew up seeing this. Thx for marketing Ug Excellency,” one posted.

But the reason why this was happening was because other sites have previously erroneously used the image to show Mt Rwenzori.

Some online users made light of the post saying perhaps it was Mr Museveni’s “announcement of an impending colonization of the [New Zealand] mountain and henceforth it shall be called Rwenzori V.2”.

