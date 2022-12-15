The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has said President Museveni is the ruling party’s candidate for the forthcoming 2026 general election having been endorsed him in 2019 by the Central Executive Committee, the party’s top organ.

“The CEC members made a resolution in 2019 that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni should continue leading this country in 2021, 2026 and beyond. This is resolution that was made by the party.There is nothing new about this,”Todwong said.

“The resolution was talking of 2021 and beyond. It is the position of the party until CEC changes it.”

He was on Wednesday responding to questions about the ongoing endorsements for President Museveni by different groups around the country.

A group of youths allied to the Office of the NRM National chairman calling themselves the Bazzulu Ba Museveni recently endorsed Museveni to run for the 2026 general election.

Several other groups have also endorsed the president in various parts of the country.

However, many have blasted those endorsing Museveni saying it is too early to start campaigning.

A group of NRM members in Bunyangabu recently asked the party leadership to stop those spearheading early endorsement of candidates, arguing that this is not the right time to do so.

The developments come at a time when some NRM youths and leaders have also intensified efforts to front President Museveni’s son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as their candidate for the forthcoming 2026 general election.

Speaking on Thursday, NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong said the youth endorsing President Museveni’s candidature for 2026 are only doing the right thing of following the party constitution.

“The young people who are moving around are only expressing their wishes that this should be actualized. It is not something new because CEC leaders made the resolution at Chobe Safari lodge. The young people of the party thought it wise to show the public that Museveni is still popular. They are not campaigning by expressing their wishes. We hope the NRM processes their wishes.”

The NRM Secretary General however noted that these are not campaigns because campaign time is still far away.

“There is nothing new and party is aware of everything. Campaigns haven’t started but will come at right time,” he said.