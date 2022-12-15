The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has met the Jordanian Vice Minister and Secretary General of Ministry of Labour Farouk Al Hadidi, and his department heads Eng. Eman Suleiman Alja’fari the Head of International Cooperation Directorate, Fagez Al Jbour Director Domestic Workers, and Mr. Riyad Banhaar the Director Foreign Affairs over labour externalization and trade among other issues.

Walusimbi who is on a working trip in Amman, appreciated King Abdullah ll bin Al-Hussein and the leadership of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their part in boosting and maintaining healthy bilateral ties with Uganda over the years.

“ With the opening of the third Jordanian Embassy on the African continent in Nairobi, the leadership of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan demonstrated their commitment to foster healthy bilateral relations in different fields, with the East African Community, which has helped in fruitful partnerships within the region and I believe, that there is still a profound need to fortify trade, investment and bilateral cooperation between our countries, while highlighting Jordan as a main gateway to enter many neighbouring markets,” Walusimbi noted.

He sounded the need to intensify efforts to hold meetings that focus on “promising sectors” like labour externalization, tourism, health, communications, information technology and agriculture, which would be greatly beneficial for both countries.

He reiterated that President Museveni has consistently reiterated the need to better the lives of the youth by opening opportunities for them abroad, while upholding the value of friendship that exists between Uganda and Jordan.

“While we do this, we must ensure that we protect the rights and safety of Ugandan migrant workers, while Ugandans do the same for the Jordanians in our country. Our president whom I represent here today, has faith that with such initiatives and improved regulations within the sector aimed at ensuring the safety of migrant workers, it will not only benefit Ugandans in Jordan pave way for even greater opportunities for nationals of both countries.”

As part of the trip, Ambassador Walusimbi and his delegation held a meeting with the Jordanian Recruitment Agencies Association (RAA), and they discussed lifting the suspension of the Bilateral Labour Agreement between Uganda and Jordan, releasing of Ugandan domestic migrant workers detained in Jordan, fixing gaps that promote human trafficking, deployment of other categories of migrant workers, reopening the labour market for Ugandan domestic migrant workers, and leaving the issue of price or commission to the open market or setting it at $1400.

The Jordanian authorities informed the Ambassador Walusimbi that the Bilateral Labour Agreement that expired in November 2022 was automatically renewed for another five years and will expire in 2026.

However, authorities in Jordan noted that there is a need for the Uganda government to stream line the companies exporting migrant workers to Jordan because in the past, they were receiving Ugandans with fabricated medical results, which was putting the lives of their nationals at risk and that it was the reason most of them were detained.

The Jordanian government said that they are ready to form a joint technical committee to address any administrative issues that may arise out of the Bilateral Labour Agreement.

“We are happy to note that the Jordan market is now legally open for Ugandan migrant workers, and we have committed to do everything possible to ensure that our local recruitment companies follow the requirements of Jordan to the dot,” Amb. Walusimbi said

According to the senior presidential advisor, there about 50,000 migrant workers in Jordan , 30,000 of which are Ethiopians and the rest being Ugandans, Ghanaians, Nepalese, Bangladesh and Philippines citizens.

He noted that Jordanians prefer Ugandan migrant workers because of their politeness, good attitude towards work and their command of the English language but noted that authorities put in place a requirement for medical checkup to ensure only fit and health migrants get visas to their country.

“It is therefore important that as government of Uganda, we open this destination to avert the ongoing illegal recruitment practices and get better terms for Ugandan migrant workers in Jordan. We have also requested the Jordanian government to release our Ugandan girls who are in detention.”

The delegation also met some Ugandans who are already in Jordan but went through illegal means noting that it is high time to streamline this labour destination to allow more Ugandans access the country for employment opportunities.

Walusimbi and Baker Akantambira the UAERA Chairman also visited the Honorary Consul for Ethiopia in Jordan, Yousef Abdo who said he is ready to support Uganda in putting up support systems for Ugandans.