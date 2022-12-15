The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that their head offices along Jinja Road will be closed to the general public effective Friday, December 16.

The development was confirmed in a notice dated December 15, by the EC secretary, Ronald Mulekwah.

According to Mulekwah, the closure is intended to enable the commission relocate head offices to new premises in Industrial Area.

“The closure will enable the commission undertake the process of relocating the head office from the current premises on Plot 55 Jinja Road, Kampala to the following new address; Plot 1-3/5, Seventh Street, Industrial Area, Kampala (formerly head office of the National Housing and Construction Company Ltd),” Mukekwah noted.

He added that the head offices at the new location will be open to the general public on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Mulekwah further noted that during the relocation period, the registry will be open at the new premises on week days except the public holidays.

“The commission regrets any inconveniences that you may encounter during the process of the new office relocation,” he stated.