Uganda Baati Limited has won the West Nile Quality Brand Awards 2022 organized by the West Nile Quality Brand Awards management and Ajai Foundation.

This award recognises businesses that exemplify excellent service, job creation, innovation, customer service, inclusiveness and professionalism within the West Nile region.

Uganda Baati, a member of Safal Group, has been a proud recipient of a number of awards in Uganda and across the region, including the latest people’s choice quality awards 2022, Best Roofing and steel company in Uganda, Consumer Choice Award-Roofing, and many more accolades.

The chief executive at Uganda Baati, George Arodi, noted; “We’re honoured to receive the quality excellence award for the best manufacturer & distributor of steel products at the West Nile Quality Brands Awards, we remain committed to our mission to provide superior unmatched quality building solutions.”

Founded in 1964, Uganda Baati was the first company in the East African region to set up an ultra-modern Continuous Galvanizing line.

With branches in Tororo and Arua and 10 showrooms across the country, Uganda Baati is the country’s leading manufacturer and supplier of roofing sheets and allied building products.