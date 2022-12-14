The Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines Ms. Jenifer Bamuturaki has been elected the President of the Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA) for 2023.

She took over the presidency at the 54th AFRAA Annual General Assembly in Dakar, Senegal today 13th December 2022. She takes over from Mr. Alioune Badara Fall the CEO of Air Senegal who has been the President of AFRAA for 2022.

Her presidency comes at a time when the Airline is preparing to host the 55th AFRAA Annual General Assembly and Summit in November 2023.

The event is expected to attract about 500 high-profile delegates from the aviation industry in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked AFRAA for giving her an opportunity to serve the continent in that capacity.

She highlighted her priorities for her presidency as 4-fold; 1. Cutting the bureaucracy and red tape of regulatory regimes that impede intra-Africa connectivity; 2. Creating pathways for increased partnerships and collaboration within the continent to reduce the fragility of start-up Airlines; Support initiatives that promote sustainable operations of Airlines on the continent by taking bold steps to invest in research; and 4. Advocating for open skies through fully operationalizing the Yamoussoukro declarations.

The AFRAA President

The president is elected each year at the Annual General Assembly from among Chief Executives of member airlines of sub-areas that are in good standing and at the Assembly and considering the need to ensure regional rotation of the presidency among the four sub-areas.

The president takes office at the close of the Annual General Assembly at which s/he is elected and continues in office until his/her successor is appointed.

The president is an ex-officio non-voting member of the Executive Committee during the term of her/his office if she/he is not already an elected member of the Executive Committee.

Therefore, Uganda Airlines CEO shall be part of the AFRAA Executive committee for the year of her presidency – 2023.

Role of the AFRAA President

The member airline shall have good standing in the Association in terms of respect to its financial and other obligations to the Association. The President shall have the ability and willingness to effectively participate in all meetings and activities of the Association. The need to enhance the exposure of the Association in areas where it is not well known. The need to enhance and strengthen the members’ identification and sense of belonging within the Association.

With a mission to promote, serve African Airlines and champion Africa’s aviation industry, AFRAA is Uganda Airlines Strategic partner in aviation cooperation, capacity building, data collection, partnerships, and research.