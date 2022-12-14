The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has asked for government assurances that all is in order before construction of the meter gauge railway commences.

AfDB wants government commitments on counter funding, maintenance, and compensation of the affected persons ahead of the renovation of the meter gauge railway.

The remarks were made as AfDB East African office engaged the Uganda Railways Corporation Board and management to check on their leadership readiness for the project and affirm that they expect the government’s counterpart funding.

“While we may need things to move faster, we do understand the challenges of funding that governments across Africa are facing. Our role is to engage with the government to try and see how they can prioritize these expenditures within projects as much as possible,“ said Nnenna Nwabufo, the Director General East Africa Region at the AfDB Group.

Nwabufo said although counter funding is important most projects begin with bank financing and this is intended to give the government time to plan, encouraging for effective planning so that at the appropriate time the required funds can be available.

“We need to understand that in the last two years governments have faced a lot of challenges with funding and that is why for this particular railway project the bank decided to put aside some funding to pay for the initial cost which is also intended to give the governments some time to plan,“ she said.

Stephen Wakasenza, the acting managing director URC, said the government has since 2018 invested close to shillings 286 billion in the meter gauge railway.

“The government support is there and there is political will and all this is in line with the national development plan III which is supporting infrastructure and rail. With the Ministry, there is a review of the URC Act,”he said.

Recently, African Development Bank Group committed $301 million to renovate the country’s meter gauge railway and bolster regional trade.

The East African Community Railway Rehabilitation Support Project will bolster rail services and lower transportation costs in a region endowed with agricultural land, minerals and petroleum production and manufacturing.

The works entail the immediate rehabilitation of 265 km of meter gauge railway tracks between Malaba and Mukono, including the line to Jinja Pier and Port Bell on Lake Victoria.

The project incorporates training and skills development for the railway workforce. It also will integrate nature-based solutions, including tree planting, to enhance the climate resilience of the tracks.

The Kampala-Malaba meter gauge railway is part of the multi-modal northern corridor route, which includes road transport from Mombasa in Kenya to Uganda and neighbouring countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Eastern DR Congo.

Rail is viewed as a safer and more affordable mode of transport than road, but currently, more than 90% of the traffic along the northern corridor is carried by road with a mere 7% moving by rail because of poor infrastructure.

As a result, transport costs along the corridor are comparatively high.The project is expected to directly benefit nearly 1.2 million people, about 40% of them women.

The project is aligned with Uganda’s Vision 2040 National strategy as well as the East African Community’s Vision 2050, which aims to deepen trade and transform East Africa into a globally competitive upper-middle-income region.

The East African Community Railway Rehabilitation Support Project also advances the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and three of the African Development Bank’s High 5 operational priorities: Integrate Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.