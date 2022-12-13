The world’s only nonuplets – nine babies born at the same time – have safely returned to Mali, their home country.

They were in the care of the clinic in Morocco where they were born on 4 May 2021.

The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive.

The record-breaking nonuplets and their parents were welcomed at the airport by the country’s health minister.

The babies – five girls and four boys – were delivered by Caesarean section.

Source: BBC