The Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara kingdom Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I, has asked the dissatisfied Bagungu community to negotiate rather than secede from the kingdom.

The Buliisa district community was called upon after a letter asking for split from the monarch went viral on social media this past week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our attention has been drawn to a document titled, “Bagungu Community Association’s (BACA) position regarding the ongoing clamour by some Bagungu for an independent cultural institution (Butebengwa)”, circulating on social media and we would like to respond,” the kingdom said.

“Whereas we may not agree with all the contents of the said document, we particularly welcome the proposal for dialogue with all those who may be disgruntled about Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom (BKK) and especially the agitators of the breakaway,” reads part of the statement by the kingdom.

The Obukama of Bunyoro said that they are convinced that dialogue is the best solution to resolving conflict and a recipe for unity which is one of the core values of the kingdom and a tenet which its forefathers shed blood for.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the kingdom, It acknowledges that the challenges faced by the people of Buliisa are not unique to them alone but are common to the rest of the people of Bunyoro-Kitara and are not necessarily a result of Kingdom’s omissions or commissions.

Aware of that, the Omukama Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru said that in 2017, he instituted several measures to address those challenges including some of those mentioned in the document that went viral.

“This task was handed to the current administration and implementation is currently underway,” he said.

Some of the challenges pointed out by the Bagungu community is marginalisation by the Bunyoro kingdom which threatens their culture heritage.

Among the measures to this impasse is Orukurato Rw’Obukama (Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Parliament) which has representation from each of the sub counties in Bunyoro region.

Like many other engagements, it was established that the kingdom has held discussions with elders, politicians and other individuals from Buliisa on this subject, the engagement was held between BACA and BKK members of cabinet who hail from Buliisa/Bugungu.

From this engagement, it was decided that BACA would contact BKK on the next course of action.

However, the kingdom said that it was surprised that shortly after, there was an avalanche of activities aimed at first tracking a secession by some members of the Buliisa district political leadership.