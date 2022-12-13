Police have revealed that the assailant who shot a security guard dead in Luweero last week during broad day light and later took away the gun first disguised himself as a mad man in a bid to monitor the movements of the security guard.

Last week, a security guard attached to SGA Security Group who was guarding Advance Micro Smart Microfinance Office in Wobulenzi Town Council was shot dead around midday by an assailant who later vanished in thin air after robbing the gun.

However, according to police spokesperson, the assailant disguised as a mad man before striking.

“The assailants pretended as a lunatic with a bag of rubbish. However, the bag had a gun that he pulled out and shot the security guard dead. He later robbed the gun of the security guard and put the two guns in the back and vanished,”Enanga said.

Enanga explained that the security guard was targeted for the Semi-Automatic Rifle(SAR) that he possessed that he said is a new and upgraded version of semi-automatic rifles that many private security companies are using these days.

“These new SAR guns are wanted by criminals because it is easy to remove the magazine and put the normal magazines with 30 bullets.”

Private security guards in Uganda are allowed to carry Pump Action Guns and the SAR guns which are semi-automatic rifles with only five bullets but according to Enanga, the new rifles allowed for removal of the magazine with five bullets and installing of the magazine for automatic rifles that have 30 bullets.

He says this makes the new SAR rifles attractive to assailants.

The police spokesperson warned private security guards to be vigilant while having such types of rifles that he said are targeted for by assailants like it happened in Wobulenzi.

The development comes on the backdrop of attacks on security personnel for guns by unknown assailants.

In the attacks, several security personnel have been killed and several guns stolen by the assailants that the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Kahinda Otafiire recently said were rebels.

The police spokesperson on Monday said over 25 suspects have been arrested over the recent spate of attacks.