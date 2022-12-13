Mr Bankman-Fried’s lawyer did not immediately reply to a BBC request for comment.

FTX, the owner and operator of the FTX.COM cryptocurrency exchange, was founded in 2019 by Mr Bankman-Fried, a former Wall Street trader and ex-Google employee Gary Wang.

It became the second largest crypto exchange in the world, trading about $10bn (£8.15bn) of cryptocurrencies a day.

Mr Bankman-Fried was once viewed as a young version of legendary US investor Warren Buffett, and as recently as late October had a net worth estimated at more than $15bn.

He had become well known in Washington DC as a political donor, supposedly supporting pandemic prevention and improved crypto regulation.

But on 11 November FTX filed for bankruptcy protection after users pulled $6bn from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

At the same time, Mr Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX’s chief executive. According to a court filing last month, FTX owed its 50 largest creditors almost $3.1bn.

In a series of interviews and public appearances in recent weeks, Mr Bankman-Fried has acknowledged that mistakes were made at the firm but sought to distance himself from accusations of illegal activity.

“I didn’t ever try to commit fraud,” he said at the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit at the end of last month.

The collapse of FTX came during a tumultuous year for the cryptocurrency industry. This year Bitcoin has lost more than 60% of its value, while other cryptocurrencies have also slumped.