The UPDF has said eight Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) fighters were on Tuesday captured alive following clashes in Ntoroko.

A group of 30 ADF fighters on Tuesday morning attacked villages in Bweramule Sub County, Ntoroko District after crossing over from DRC .

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack by the rebels prompted action from the UPDF that gave them a chase and in the ensuing battle, 11 ADF fighters were killed .

In the latest statement by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, during the battle at Kyapa village , Bweramule sub-county in Ntoroko district, eight enemy fighters were captured alive by the Ugandan army.

“A total of 11 SMGs and one PK gun have been charged from the ADF whereas one of our soldiers was killed in action. The operation is ongoing,” Brig Kulayigye said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story that we will keep updating as more details come in.