Arrests over alleged corruption at the European Parliament are “very, very worrisome”, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.
And Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney said the charges against four people were “very damaging”.
Among the arrested was European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili – believed to be one of those charged.
Prosecutors suspect a Gulf state – reportedly Qatar – tried to influence parliament by donating money or gifts.
Qatar has denied misconduct.
Belgian police seized cash worth about €600,000 ($632,000; £515,000) in 16 searches in Brussels on Friday. Computers and mobile phones were also taken, to examine their contents.
Four people have been charged while two have been released, prosecutors said on Sunday.
No suspects have been publicly named but Ms Kaili is understood to be among those who have been indicted.
“They are charged with participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption,” the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
