Newly unveiled Rockshore Tropical Beer, Uganda’s first flavored beer made its debut at Blankets and Wine with full color and splendor, a depiction of the brand’s character of being playful and vibrant.

This was the very first consumer brand experience featuring playful artwork, a pop-up store with picture props like hats and cute little umbrellas, perfect for Instagram and Snapchat content, and free Rockshore Beers to the consumers.

The blue-themed décor at the experiential was not only aesthetically pleasing but registered a great turn-up

from revelers who tried and engaged with the new beer.

Revelers were ushered into the Blankets and Wine experience through a Rockshore tunnel walkway with hard-to-resist free beer sampling for everyone.

To immerse the revelers further, there was a Rockshore vending point at the center of the venue with amazing buy-one-get-one-free offers at only shs 4,500 each.

”Rockshore Tropical Beer a is a light, crisp beer with a zingy pineapple and passion fruit flavor specially made for you and your crew in celebration of the perfect occasion whether at the club, bar, at home or work, and even on holiday,” said Angella Mpayenda , the UBL Innovations Projects Manager.

“As Uganda Breweries, we have registered increased engagement with flavored brands, giving us an insight into the dynamic needs of consumers which we hope to meet with Rockshore. We encourage consumers to rock and their flava with Rockshore.”

Rockshore was once again welcomed at Blankets and Wine with a fireworks display and screams from the revelers after which Nigeria’s Yemi Alade delivered a memorable performance to the revelers.