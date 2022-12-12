The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Monica Musenero has announced that starting June 2023, Kiira Motors buses will be manufactured at the Jinja based vehicle manufacturing plant.

Musenero, who visited the plant to inspect the progress of the project at Jinja industrial and business Park, revealed that phase one of the establishment stands at 99%.

The first phase of the facility has seen the establishment of an assembly shop, a warehouse, in-plant circulation roads, site drainage and utility distribution which have cost government more than shillings 300 billion and is near completion.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) business arm, the National Enterprise Corporation is responsible for the construction and supervised by Makerere University consultants.

According to Dr Musenero, by June 2023 the plant will be ready to start manufacturing vehicles. The plant should be able to produce 150,000 buses per year.

As part of the preparations ahead of June 2023, her Ministry in collaboration with experts from Kiira Motors Corporation have started identifying and training local innovators especially those who lack skills and resources.

Some of the local innovators have called upon government to facilitate them fully since they have the ideas but lack resources.

The Minister was guided around the facility by the Chairman of Board Kiira Motors Corporation, the Chief Executive Officer Kiira Motors Corporation Paul Musasizi.