President Yoweri Museveni was on Sunday evening received by a group of high-profile Ugandan- Indian officials at the Harrods Aviation Luton FBO (Fixed-Base Operator) in London.

The president who is in the UK for a stop over one -day working visit landed at 7:50pm UK time to the reception of among others; United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy to Uganda and Rwanda, Lord Dolar Popat, Uganda’s High Commissioner to UK, H.E Nimisha Madhvani, and Lord Sheriff of Bedfordshire Vinod Bhagwandas Tailor.

Prior to receiving the president, the trio who have deep roots in Uganda indicated that the moment to receive President Museveni is nostalgic as it comes in the same year the Indian Community in UK celebrates 50 years since their arrival from Uganda in 1972.

Lord Popat, born in Busolwe, current Butaleja District said he is happy to receive President Museveni “who is coming from home”.

He said the visit of the President will be used to consolidate investment back home.

“I am happy with the investments and the increase in trade volume, we are going to have more people coming,” he said.

Nimisha expressed delight at having her colleague Vinod alongside her to receive President Museveni, adding that it signifies the magical relationship between the government and the Indians who had been disregarded by the Amin 50 years ago.

Vinod Bhagwandas Tailor, born in Kaberamaido said he has not had an opportunity to meet President Museveni and was happy to have an opportunity to show him a medal he had obtained through his appointment to the role Lord Sheriff of Bedfordshire by the Queen.

“I came to the United Kingdom when I was 14 years old. I was born in Kaberamaido and came here with my father after Amin expelled the Indians. I came from being refugee to Sheriff. I have come with my medal and will have to put it on for H.E Museveni,” Vinod said.

During his one day working visit in UK, President Museveni will meet investors and UK government officials.

The president was due to make a visit to the United Kingdom in September where he would have joined Uganda-born Indians for their 50th anniversary but he called it off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.