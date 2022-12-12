President Museveni has directed that the fallen Supreme Court Judge, Ruby Opio Aweri be accorded a state funeral with all expenses met by the government.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja through her statement read by the State Minister of Kampala Kyoffatogabye Kabuye.

Justice Opio Aweri aged 69 who has also been the Chief Inspector of Courts died at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala on Wednesday last week.

Nabbanja described the late as a great towering legal mind who served the judiciary with boundless dedication, utmost humility and commitment.

“The government deeply commiserates with the family, the Judiciary, the Lango Community and all Ugandans on the passing away of an Institutional memory; a great towering legal mind who served the Judiciary with utmost humility and commitment for nearly four decades, “she said.

Nabbanja said the government has constituted the national organizing committee chaired by the minister of presidency who will oversee the funeral arrangements.

“There is no doubt that he has fought the good fight, has finished the race, and has kept the faith. And we pray that the Almighty God will now bestow on him the crown of righteousness, “she said.

According to the tentative burial arrangement , today Monday December 12, there will be a Special Supreme Court Session at the Judiciary Headquarters.

The Tuesday 13th funeral service will be conducted at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero at 10am thereafter depart for a session in Parliament then the body will lie in State.

Wednesday 14th, at 7am the body will leave Kampala for Lira city and at 1 pm there will be a joint district council sitting at Lira City Council Hall ,6pm vigil at his residence in senior quarters Lira City.

Thursday 15th , service will be conducted at St Augustine church Barogole Lira at 10am thereafter the cortege will depart for Dokolo District for an overnight vigil.

Burial will be on Friday 16th at Acungapenyi cell in Kachung Western ward Agwatu Town Council in Dokolo District.