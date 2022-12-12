Kenyan learners will soon start being taught coding from primary schools to the universities, President William Ruto has said.

He said the initiative was meant to improve the prospects of young Kenyans in the digital age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Ruto explained:

Quote Message: You have heard about coding which is going to be part of our curriculum, to make sure that coding and the whole computer eco-system and tech eco-system becomes part of our journey from primary school all the way to our universities.” You have heard about coding which is going to be part of our curriculum, to make sure that coding and the whole computer eco-system and tech eco-system becomes part of our journey from primary school all the way to our universities.”

He made the remarks at a tech and innovation summit attended by representatives from Meta, Microsoft and Google.

Kenya’s previous ambitious attempt to provide learners in primary schools with laptops failed to take off in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was largely down to some schools lacking the most basic equipment, poor teacher training and allegations of corruption in the procurement process.

Source: BBC