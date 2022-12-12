On Friday, 9 December 2022, celebrated businessman Amos Nzeyi hosted peers and industry captains to an exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Club event held at his new residence in Kigo.

The guest list ranged from diplomatic corps, to industry captains, top businessmen and women, and golfers.

Nzeyi, an avid collector of fine whisky, had his guests taken on a journey through the world of Scotch by the Johnnie Walker Reserve Brand Ambassador Agaba Tumusiime, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda, and Scotch Brand Ambassador Marcus Kwikiriza.

Set in a sublime atmosphere, a range of Johnnie Walker collections, matched with exotic meals, whisky lovers savoured the iconic drink whilst deepening their knowledge of the world’s premium Scotch and its rich history.

The A-listers sat in small groups, as Agaba took them through the smoky flavour of Green Label, while Kyokunda walked them through the single malt world with a Singleton 18-year-old mentorship.

Former Johnnie Walker Brand Ambassador, cum Scotch Brand Ambassador- Marcus, took the gleeful audience on an amazing journey through the *rare* whiskeys that make up the Blue Label.

During the event, Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) board member- Jimmy Mugerwa, officially introduced and welcomed UBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo, to the Johnnie Walker Blue Club.

Kilonzo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to become a part of the exclusive Blue Club.

“Quality, consistency and progress are three things that define Johnnie Walker. This iconic drink is an extraordinary whisky, and I am greatly honoured to be a part of this exclusive club.

Kilonzo also reminded the gathering to choose Johnnie Walker as the perfect gift to give this festive season.

“I cannot go without telling you about ‘The Give the Gift of Big Flavour’ Campaign. This campaign is Johnnie Walker’s way of making festive gifting experience more intimate, personal and meaningful,” Kilonzo added.

UBL board member Jimmy Mugerwa, commended the host Amos Nzeyi, for opening his home to hundreds of people.

“We could not have wished for a venue more splendid to reinvent our rich Blue Club tradition, than Amos’ new spectacle of a home; thank you Amos,” Mugerwa remarked.

Mugerwa went on to pay tribute to Nzeyi, as an entrepreneur ‘in his own league!

“The Blue Club that unites us in celebrations such as this one, was designed in recognition of the fact that those that have distinguished themselves and found success deserve to be feted.

You will not find many men more fitting this recognition than our own Amos.

Amos is self-made entrepreneur in his own league.

One that didn’t let his humble beginnings stand in his way of becoming one of Uganda and East Africa’s most successful businessmen,” Mugerwa added.

Nzeyi thanked his peers, business associates, and friends for honouring his new residence with their presence. He also thanked Johnnie Walker for being persistent about celebrating his milestones.

“A home is not a home, unless it has people; this evening gives me so much pleasure, because your presence has made this place a home. Thank you UBL and Johnnie Walker for always celebrating my milestones with me,” Nzeyi said.

The Blue Club is Uganda’s exclusive club for whisky lovers. Each Blue Club experience is built around the theme of ‘Whisky Conversations,’ and designed to immerse members in the history, provenance and pioneering spirit of the Johnnie Walker brand, combining luxury whisky innovation with art, design, fine-dining and culture.

Blue Club membership entitles one to perks including personal shopping service, bespoke gifting with custom labels, packaging and bottle engraving available year-round and first opportunity to purchase limited edition Johnnie Walker products.