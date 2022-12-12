African leaders are heading to Washington ahead of the US-Africa summit that will be hosted by President Joe Biden.

The three-day summit begins on Tuesday and will aim to demonstrate the commitment of President Biden’s administration to the continent, according to organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 49 heads of state and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat have been invited to the summit.

Mali, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso – which are suspended by the African Union – were not invited. Eritrea was also excluded.

Source: BBC