Mpuuga has said that Museveni is no stranger to abusing human rights despite criticising former Ugandan presidents.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has said president Museveni’s criticism of former Presidents Idi Amin and Milton Obote on human rights issues should not blind Ugandans to the atrocities committed by armed gangs under his command.

Mpuuga said while Uganda is a signatory to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) among other international protocols that guarantee the respect of rights and freedoms, the country continues to witness acts of gross human rights violations.

He cited arbitrary arrests, abductions, torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings which have forced many opposition supporters to run into exile.

“These are some of the atrocities that Gen Museveni has always criticized the previous regimes for. What is worrying is that the judiciary seems to have found it convenient to side with the oppressor as evidenced by acts of some judicial officers who continue to entertain cases of grossly tortured suspects in their courtrooms, “he said in a statement.

Mpuuga made the remarks as Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Human Rights Day under the theme; of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and its relevance to the common person, with a particular focus on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV and Access to Justice.

On this day the World commemorates the Human Rights Day, adopted after the 1948 declaration of the UDHR which sets out a broad range of fundamental human rights and freedoms to which all of us are entitled.

Mpuuga said the recent statements from the Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Mariam Wangadya, are enough to tell the world that the commission is not ready to serve its purpose but rather the interests of the oppressive regime.

In August this year, human rights defenders wanted Wangadya, to resign for allegedly siding with security agencies that torture people.

Wangadya had taken to her twitter account to caution individuals, accusing them of trying to tarnish the image of security agencies.

Mpuuga said they will not cease to demand for justice to victims and their families, adding that no one will get away with injustice, adding that justice and truth walk in the same lane.

“Where justice fails, retribution and revenge become societal norm. We are a community of humans that desire justice as a sustainable approach to societal peace, “he said.

He said they will continue to demand the truth about their people who are without trace and demand that the regime makes full accountability of every person and brings to book individuals and groups that have and continue to perpetrate violations of human rights in the country.