Kezzi Entertainment in conjunction with StarTimes Uganda have launched Miss Uganda 2023 edition. The popular reality beauty contest will be televised live on Makula TV a local channel exclusive on StarTimes platform.

Miss Uganda 2023 on Makula TV is an entertainment reality TV show; which will document Miss Uganda Pageant activities in the 2023 covering all the geographical regions of Uganda.

The show summaries the last decade of the history of the pageant; the nation-wide search for a crown holder, including the call for entry applications, the six regional auditions & the national selections. It also includes the residential Boot Camp activities; the Beauty and Fashion contests, the Beach Beauty and Sports Challenge, Adventure and Talent contests. The show will also have periodical evictions, confession sessions and audience interactivity; and finally, the Crowning Ceremony (Grand Finale).

The Miss Uganda 2023 activities will last ten weeks; which will be packaged in real time for a TV broadcast on Makula Television, three times a week running from January into March 2023.

About Makula TV

Makula TV is a local television channel exclusive on StarTimes platform that shows nonstop series and drama in Luganda. Makula TV was launched in June 2022 has already hit the Top two most viewed channels in Uganda. Its objective is promoting local talent and non-stop quality entertainment.

Makula TV is also available in all StarTimes bouquets on Satellite (CH492), Antenna (CH228) decoder and mobile App (StarTimes ON App) platforms.