A good sex experience has nothing to do with whether you have cum. It is the experience. The process. The mind games. The sexual tension and everything in between.

Good sex starts when you know that you want to lay that particular person. The process of getting them to notice your intention. The small layers of horn that come with it, the on and offs, are the real deal. The feeling is absolutely unforgettable.

When you can’t look them in the eyes because of the sexual tension therein and know that if you get them in private, you will tear their clothes off like your life depends on it, that is everything.

Sex is far from just the orgasm. Some people might never make one cum, but it is the process that keeps them wanting to come back. They have mastered the art of being wanted. Sexiness is something that doesn’t come easy.

Sex knows no class. At the end of the day, you have to deliver a masterpiece of the act. A good sex session is a footprint that defines how much of a beast you are in bed. You have to deliver every time.

Instead of focusing on making her cum, focus on giving her an experience she will think about for days to come. Make them think about you even when they are laying another person.

How your tongue plays with their nipples should be an instant turn-on days after the experience. You should intentionally make them go crazy just at the thought of having you one more time.

Your tongue should be remembered for the things it has done to their body. The sensations that it brings to parts of their body that are unforgettable. Forget the world and deliver.

The way you bend her. The way you ride him. The words you say. The way you say them. The way you breathe. The way you look at them. Every small detail must be an experience. Don’t focus on the cumming.

Whether they cum sounds like their problem. Yours is to deliver a perfect and unforgettable experience. Something that lingers on for days. Something that they have to think about before they go to sleep at night.

Lay someone and give them a happy place to run to in their mind when they are in that boardroom being grilled for not hitting their targets in the last quarter. Be that place for them. Give them a sex experience that breaks records.

Good sex should be worshipped. It should be kept. It should be fought for. Because, believe it or not, it is hard for people to be vulnerable. When they give you that, don’t take it for granted. DELIVER!

Till next time, go give an experience.