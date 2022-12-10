By Robert Sserwanja

In the kitchen, wiping surfaces, keeping tabs on the fridge and washing dishes every day will prevent big time-consuming messes down the line.

Keep dishes clean

If you’re a person who tends to let dishes pile up in the sink to avoid washing them, try this simple trick to put the effort involved into perspective: For a few days, as you think of it, set a timer before you begin washing the dishes, and make note of how long it took to clean up. If you know the task will take just minutes to complete, it will be less difficult to convince yourself to take care of those dishes now.

Cleaning a burned saucepan/kettle/pot

To clean a badly scorched Saucepan without scrubbing, cover the burned area with a liberal amount of baking soda and pour in enough boiling water to fill the Saucepan/item a third to halfway up. When the water is cool enough to touch, head in with your sponge and use the baking soda solution to scrub away the scorch. Dump the solution and wash the Saucepan with hot, soapy water.

That’s how easily you can get done. Isn’t it amazing?

The sink

The sink, especially the faucet/tap, can be wiped free of bacteria and food particles with an all-purpose cleaner. And we all should probably clean the faucet more often, considering it’s something we touch with raw-chicken-covered hands.

Sponges should be cleaned frequently, too, either by running them through the dishwasher or deeping it intp some very hot water be careful when you remove it, as it will be quite hot.

Has your sponge holder developed mold or bacterial buildup? Use a toothbrush dipped in vinegar, as the combination creates a dangerous chemical reaction — to scrub away mold. Follow by washing the sponge with hot, soapy water.

The refrigerator

An easy way to keep tabs on a refrigerator is to add one simple task to your trash day routine:

When bagging up the garbage, open the fridge and eye its contents. Are there leftovers that have gone bad? Toss them. Has any produce liquefied in the drawer? Dump it. Are the last few eggs in the carton about to go off? Make a note to have omelets for dinner, and congratulate yourself for being mindful of not wasting food.

Spills in the fridge

When sticky spills happen in the fridge or pantry, make short work of cleaning them by making a compress of sorts. Soak a sponge or rag in very hot water (mind your hands) and wring it so that it’s not dripping. Then, press it onto the sticky spot until the compress begins to lose its heat. If the sticky spill has loosened sufficiently, wipe it away; if it’s still clinging stubbornly, repeat as needed until the substance loosens up, and then wipe clean.

Take out trash

Do it with fashion but in timely manner.

Here is a hard truth: Time will not make your trash situation better. Take care of it now.

Robert Sserwanja is a cleaning expert and Team Leader at “5 Star Mobile Cleaners & Fumigators.”

