Police have said they are registering success in the move to rid society of military paraphernalia in the hands of civilians.

“We have so far received over 300 pairs of military attire in just one week. These have been handed over to Kabalagala, CPS, Nateete, Kasangati and Kira road police stations,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said on Friday .

“ The items which are being recovered from all over Kampala metropolitan area range from Police khaki uniforms, handcuffs, military uniforms and camouflaged attires that resemble military uniforms.”

He said that the grace period of two weeks given to for voluntary handover of the paraphernalia will elapse next week after which the joint army and police will begin operations to arrest members of the public with military attire.

“The voluntary hand over of these attires will run up to December, 15 and thereafter, a joint operation will be launched where , if found with government stores and anything that is a military camouflage , you will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The Kampala Metropolitan Police commander, Stephen Tanui said the move followed incidents of robbery and other crimes committed by persons donning military attires in several parts of the country.

“These days, criminals use clothing similar to our uniforms to commit crimes. These cloths that resemble police and army uniform are common everywhere. They are even sold in local shops and markets. Many put them and go to commit crime. These people erect roadblocks during the night,”Tanui said last week.

The law

Section 170(2) of the Penal Code Act says that any person who, without the authority of the persons upon whose application an order under this section has been made, uses or wears any uniform, badge, button or other distinctive mark described in the order, or any uniform, badge, button or another distinctive mark so closely resembling the same as to lead to the belief that it is a uniform, badge, button or another distinctive mark so described, commits a misdemeanour.

The Penal Code Act, however, doesn’t specify the punishment for this offence but says “when any person is convicted of any offence under this section, the uniform, badge, button or another distinctive mark in respect of which the offence has been committed shall be forfeited unless the Minister shall otherwise order.”