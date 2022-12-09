The leader of Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC) and the Bazzulu Ba Museveni coordinator, Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo has scoffed at critics, saying that no amount of criticism will divert them from executing the mandate bestowed upon them by president Museveni.

Recently, a group of National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth leaders from different parts of the country endorsed and declared their support for president Museveni to contest for presidency in 2026.

A decision by a section of these youth leaders sparked disagreements in some parts of the country with some members asking president Museveni to take a break when his current five-year term ends.

Some youth accused their colleagues of greed and threatened to join the National Unity Platform (NUP) party headed by former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, demanding a free and fair contest for the party flag and freedom to choose their leaders without pressure.

However, speaking to the media on Thursday in Kampala, Namyalo said that nothing and no one will stop them from conducting their nationwide activities, saying that the Office of the NRM National Chairman is established in accordance with the NRM Constitution as adopted on March 3 2003.

“Haters, we are ready for you and your hate will not divert us from executing the mandate bestowed upon us by the NRM National Chairman. Your actions are not any different from those of self-seekers who have no love for the NRM,” she said.

She explained that they are mandated to do anything for the good of the NRM and for the proper implementation of the principles and policies of the party.

“The NRM National Chairman is the supreme leader and chief spokesperson of the NRM and is charged with the responsibility to give guidance to all NRM organs including the NRM Secretariat. The ONC supports him in execution of that mandate, “she said.

She further stated that they work under strict and direct supervision and guidance of president Museveni and not anyone else.

In the course of their duties, Namyalo said they have encountered both love and criticisms, which is normal in any setting to do with public affairs and governance.

“To those who have shown us love, we love you back and we will be your good friends. To the critics, we appreciate your constructive criticisms, and appropriate measures will be instituted, “she said.

Namyalo said under the new leadership with guidance from the president and with support from various specialised security agencies, they have embarked on a nationwide search for their new official coordinators at all levels of leadership from the grassroots at the village level.