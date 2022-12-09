The National Development Model (PDM) coordination team has said the issues of poor information flow, lack of clarity on roles, and political interference among others is affecting the implementation of the Parish Development Model.

The remarks were made during a consultative meeting with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) PDM leaders to share the achievements, challenges and find solutions to emerging issues recently raised by the Resident City Commissioners.

The meeting which took place at the Mayor’s Parlour was attended by the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye who is also a member of the National Policy Committee on PDM.

“We are here to ensure that we successfully implement PDM in the city. A lot of progress has been made and I want to thank everyone for this journey but there is still more to be done. As leaders we need to move together and deliver as a team,” Kyofatogabye said.

Leaders said that PDM is a government multi-sectoral strategy for socio-economic transformation, aimed at moving 39% of Ugandan households in the subsistence economy to the money economy.

PDM was launched by President Museveni in February 2022 and is taking off all over the country

Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA executive director, said the authority has put in place the necessary structures to fully implement PDM in the five divisions and achieve the aspirations of this government program

“Kampala has 99 parishes each supervised by a KCCA Parish chief aka Assistant Ward Administrator. These Parish Chiefs are the secretaries to the Parish Development Committees chaired by the LCII,” Kisaka said.

Kisaka narrated the steps taken so far including the stakeholder meetings held in all divisions which were championed by the Prime Minister and the Kampala Ministers and attended by a wide spectrum of stakeholders.

PDM has seven pillars: Agricultural (production, Storage, Processing and marketing); Infrastructure and Economic Services; Financial Inclusion; Social Services; Mindset Change and Community Mobilization; Parish Based Management Information System (PBMIS) and Governance and Administration.

Anderson Burora, the Rubaga Division Deputy RCC, called for involvement of all leaders and timely sharing of the information for teams to move in one direction.

He expressed concern that there were irregularities in the processes that needed to be corrected.

“No one should put their own interest in this program but involve everyone. This program will fail if we personalize it and don’t share information,” Burora said.

But Kisaka said if there were irregularities, they were not intentional and will be corrected in the verification exercises in the identified Parishes.

To date, KCCA has not yet received any money from the revolving fund for the SACCOs therefore, in this preparatory stage, constant feedback and open methods of work will ensure the program is successful, according to Kisaka.

The Minister guided that regular meetings be held between the technical team and the monitors of the government manifesto to ensure that there is proper information sharing.