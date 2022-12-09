The world’s longest-serving head of state, the president of Equatorial Guinea, has been sworn in for a sixth term in office.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who is 80, took the presidential oath before inspecting a military parade.

He declared he was – and always would be – the leader of all Equatorial Guineans.

He first seized power in a coup in 1979.

Critics say elections since then have been rigged, with the opposition largely prevented from taking part and the media controlled by the government and its allies.

Source: BBC