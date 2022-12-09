Lisa Stark Hughes, an investor in the women’s health sector is set to boost financial literacy and develop entrepreneurial skills among the women of Uganda through setting up a skills development centre.

Lisa who has returned to the country to explore more investment made opportunities after her first trip in 2020 made the revelation during her meeting with the third Deputy Prime Minister, Lukia Isanga Nakadama.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, Lisa noted that her decision to return to Uganda to establish several investments is premised on the caring actions of President Museveni and his desire to create lasting change and opportunities for Ugandan citizens.

“Unlike many politicians, it is obvious that President Museveni is looking at the bigger picture and wanting to create lasting change here in Uganda. President Museveni’s focus on skilling and opportunity is available for any Ugandan citizen that is desirous to improve their lives,” Lisa said.

“It is so touching to see a president that is so saddened by the trouble and hardship that his citizens have when they go outside of Uganda to find work. The Ugandan president works so hard to find ways to keep them safe. I understand why he feels the most desirable answer is to create opportunities here at home in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was also highly impressed that so many high positions in government are held by women which shows that women are highly valued in Uganda who are not a lower class but are equals to men.

She said her goal in to improve the lives of families as a whole and to create better and brighter futures for generations of Ugandans.

“It is important that we create programs that work for the unique and wonderful culture here in Uganda. Uganda has a wonderful culture and heritage; it is important that it is held sacred as progress happens.”

The American national noted that she believes that being self-employed is an honorable and empowering profession that creates endless opportunities for growth.

“For mothers, it also creates flexibility so they can be available to their children and have a lasting and loving impact on generations to come.”

The Deputy Prime Minister believes that the program will benefit the women and their families but will as well contribute to the strong of the country’s economy.

She explained that women are at the heart of every family in Uganda and that it is important that women are skilled and able to help support their family.

“Often women have received university degrees or skilling certificates but are unable to find employment and they end up working for others in their field. They often find themselves taking employment in an area that is not their dream or their preference. This skilling center plans on providing not only vocational skills, but also financial literacy and startup capital planning,” Nakadama said.

Through Lisa’s program, women will receive skilling, business entrepreneurship training, financial literacy training, and by the end of her program they will also have the start up capital needed to begin their own business.

Nakadama added, “Families will be more prosperous, more children will be able to go to school, taxes are paid directly to the URA, and all of Uganda will benefit from this programme.”