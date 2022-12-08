The Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged to continue working with different institutions in Uganda in fields like education.

This was revealed by the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Uganda, Jamal Al-Madani, at a symposium aimed at strengthening the cultural bond between Saudi Arabia and East African countries.

The East African countries have had a number of prominent scholars who have benefited from scholarships offered by the Royal Kingdom Saudi Arabia.

The connection with the region dates back in the 17th century when Arabs came to the coast to trade.

The Saudi Embassy says this will continue and more will be done to strengthen the relationship.

At a Symposium held earlier today at Kampala International University in the Ugandan capital, aimed at strengthening the cultural bonding between Saudi Arabia and East African countries, different scholars highlighted the need to widen the scope for the region to benefit more.

Dr Tajudeen Sanni, lecturer at KIU, says popularizing the Arab culture in the country will bring Saudi Arabia closer to Uganda for more benefits.

Other participants also asked for more facilitation in order to motivate learners pick interest to study the Arabic language.