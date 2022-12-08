The Commissioner General of Prisons (CGP), Johnson Byabashaija has revealed that Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) is in the process of promoting junior and senior officers.

He has asked the officers that are not yet promoted to be patient and maintain discipline during the time being.

Byabashaija made the revelation on Wednesday while presiding over the pipping ceremony of his new deputy, Samuel Akena at UPS headquarters.

Akena, was in August appointed deputy CGP by President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief (CiC) of the armed forces.

Akena’s appointment followed recommendation of the Prisons authority after the retirement of James Mwanje from service.

During Akena’s pipping ceremony, Byabashaija extended gratitude to President Museveni, Prisons authority and staff of UPS for the support towards enabling the appointment a success.

Akena’s biography

Akena, 60, is a highly decorated officer with vast knowledge and experience in prisons policing and administration.

He joined UPS in 1987 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Prisons.

Akena holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science in Zoology, Botany, and Geography from Makerere University.

He obtained a postgraduate diploma in Public Administration from the Uganda Management Institute in 1996 and has previously worked at Murchison Bay Prison, Kampala.

Akena served as Deputy Officer-in-Charge of Tororo Prison farm and Officer-in-Charge of Amita Prison Farm, before later being posted to Isimba Prison as Officer-in-Charge of the giant farm.

There after, he was transferred to the Prisons headquarters as the OC of training and operations.

In 2011, Akena was promoted to the rank of Commissioner in Charge of Support services and in 2016, he was promoted and appointed Director of Correctional Services.