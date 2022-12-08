The Parliamentary committee on rules, discipline and privileges on Wednesday started their investigations into the alleged misconduct of Mityana Municipality legislator Francis Zaake Butebi.

The committee started with a closed door meeting with all committee members agreeing on how best the investigations on the alleged misconduct of MP Francis Zaake will be carried out.

After the closed meeting, the Chairperson of the committee Abdu Katuntu addressed the media disclosing the details of how the investigations will be conducted.

Katuntu noted that their interaction with the witnesses will start on Tuesday next week with experts in CCTV cameras at Parliament. The committee will also review the CCTV footage that day.

Katuntu also noted that the embattled legislator Francis Zaake is free to attend all the proceedings together with his lawyers and will be given an opportunity to ask other witnesses questions.

According to Katuntu, all proceedings of the Committee will be on camera except when the committee is writing a report.

The embattled Commissioner of Parliament Francis Zaake was referred to the committee on rules last week after he allegedly defied the rules of procedure of Parliament when he tried to address the house on the continued kidnaps of Ugandans, including National Unity Platform (NUP) members without the deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa’s permission.