United Bank for Africa (UBA) Uganda Limited has appointed seasoned banker, Kenneth Kisambira as their executive director- business.

Kisambira who has been the bank’s head of corporate and commercial banking, has also been inducted to the UBA board, as non-executive director.

Kisambira’s appointment was confirmed on Tuesday during UBA’s last board meeting of the year led by chairman, Mustapha Kigozi Ssebagala.

During the same meeting, the board members deliberated on various issues pertaining to the smooth operations of the bank and adopted the business strategy for the year 2023.

Who is Kenneth Kisambira, newly appointed executive director of UBA Uganda?

A seasoned banker, Kisambira posessses over 15 years’ experience in the banking sector.

He started his banking career at Barclays Bank (Now Absa Uganda) in 2008 as a relationship manager, corporate banking.

Prior to joining UBA in 2021, Kisambira had served at Standard Chartered Bank Uganda and Orient Bank Uganda as relationship manager, large local corporates and head of corporate banking respectively.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Uganda Martyrs University as well as Master of Business Administration from Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University.