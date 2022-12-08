The first lady and minister for Education Janet Kataaha Museveni has asked government to invest more in human Capital to foster growth and development.

She says human capital is the major investment must for any country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was during the review and launch of the Uganda Human Capital Development and growth.

Janet Museveni said though government has invested a lot in human capital development, results are still scanty. She noted that many vocational institutes that would help in this human capital development still do not have enough tutors.

She asked for concerted efforts to find lasting solutions to the many challenges the sector faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nutrition, health care, knowledge and skills development have been on government priority list for a while and a number of achievements have been registered.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija said in the financial year running 2022/2023 shillings 7.2 trillion had been appropriated for human development, the largest share of 26.9% of the total budget in a given sector.

He suggested that Human Capital Development should look at what government has invested in, see results and make assessment.

At the review Keith Hansen the World Bank Country Director noted that Uganda should focus more on feeding children well in their early stages to develop their brains and progress normally in school to reduce cases of school dropout.