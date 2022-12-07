President Museveni has received a special message from the King of Morocco His Majesty Mohammed VI seeking support to the North African country to host the 2025 African Nations Cup.

The message was delivered to the president at State House Entebbe by the Special Envoy of the Moroccan King who is also the Minister of Culture and Youth, Mehdi Ben Said.

The special envoy, who was accompanied by the Uganda Minister of Foreign Affairs JeJe Odongo, thanked President Museveni for the warm hospitality accorded to them and was very grateful to have the opportunity to visit this beautiful country Uganda for the first time.

“ I am here to deliver a special message from the King of Morocco. I thank you very much for receiving us and the opportunity to know here,” he said.

Museveni welcomed the special envoy and his entourage to Uganda and pledged to support any sporting event Morocco wishes to host as long as it does not collide with the interests of the East African countries.

The delegation was accompanied by the Uganda Ambassador to Khartoum in Sudan also designate to the Kingdom of Morocco Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu and other senior government officials.

In a tweet, President Museveni said he is open to supporting Morocco’s bid.

“Being the first country to approach us, I will support them on condition that it doesn’t collide with the interests of the East African states,” Museveni tweeted after the meeting.

The bid

Morocco is bidding to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the continental football body, CAF withdrew the organization of the forthcoming tournament from Guinea because the country’s “existing infrastructure and equipment are not sufficient or equipped.”

Morocco will have to rival fellow North African country, Algeria for rights to host the biggest football tournament on the continent.

In order to entice CAF with their bid, Morocco’s proposal includes the use of six stadiums including Casablanca’s Mohammed V Complex (45,000 seats), Rabat’s Moulay Abdellah Complex (53,000), Grand Stade de Marrakech (45,240), Agadir’s Stade Adrar (45,480), Grand Stade de Tanger (45,000), and Grand Stade de Fez (37,000).