Three suspected robbers have been killed by a mob in Namwendwa town council, Kamuli district.

The robbers were cornered in a house in Namwendwa trading centre which they had been renting by the suspicious mob led by two private security guards.

Busoga North Police spokesperson Michael Kasadha explained that the incident unfolded around 1pm, Wednesday, in Green Zone, Namwendwa ward, Namwendwa town council.

The mob descended on the suspects after a tracking device installed on a motorcycle that was stolen led them to the zone. The motorcycle belonged to a commercial motorcycle rider who had been killed before the bike was stolen.

Buyende boda boda leadership had organised the search.

They recruited the assistance of two private security guards identified as Isa Matovu, a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) veteran and Mohamed Mudhungu, a civilian.

A woman identified as Sofia Namwase was renting the room where all the five suspects were cornered. The premises belong to a one George Kiyuba.

When questioned, the suspects were unable to offer convincing explanations as to why they were all residing in the tiny room.

As the crowd grew restless, one of the suspects retrieved an AK47 gun and fired twice in the air to disperse the onlookers. This prompted the UPDF veteran Isa to begin struggling with the suspect for control of the gun resulting in shooting of three suspects.

The woman Sofia, who had been operating as a tailor, and another suspect who was in the house, however, managed to escape from the scene.

Upon search of the house, Police recovered a number of items including two motorcycles, one numberless and another UEZ 526Q, one AK 47, two cartridges, a mixer, laptop, extension cable, copper wires, and a set of army uniforms and shoes. Sofia Namwase’s national identity card was among the recovered items.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kamuli general hospital mortuary for postmortem .