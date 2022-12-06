Travelling outside Uganda naturally needs one to have a VISA irrespective of the vessel and means.

However, under diplomacy, countries can enter bilateral agreements to waive VISA fees for each other citing a litany of reasons.

The fact that one does not require a VISA to enter another country means that you only need to have a means of transport and a document to confirm your citizenship which you present to immigration officials and you will have your access granted, albeit not automatically.

Some countries could set certain parameters to ensure you get access. A number of them would require you to explain in detail the reason for your visit and show proof of it. This does not, therefore, mean that you should just walk into the country because you are exempted.

This also means that citizens of the other country are also required to access Uganda Visa-free. This also works for those travelling on refugee status.

According to a recent communication from the Internal Affairs Ministry’s mouthpiece, Simon Mundeyi, there has been a concern regarding refugees and other travellers carrying Conventional Travel Documents (CDTS) who have been paying Shs180,000 for VISA, yet they should be exempt.

Internal Affairs now confirms that Ugandans can freely travel to at least 40 countries without requiring a VISA. These are;

Angola

Botswana

Ireland

South Sudan

Eritrea

Malawi

Malaysia

Madagascar

Seychelles

Zambia

Comoros

Kenya

Mauritius

Zimbabwe

Tanzania

Rwanda

Burundi

Antigua

Barbados

Fiji

Grenada

Sierra Leone

United Nations Laissez –passer

Solomon Islands, The Grenadines

Vanuatu

Ghana

Cyprus

Bahamas

Belize

Gambia

Jamaica

Malta

Singapore

St Vincent-Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Libya

Hong Kong