Chief of Military Intelligence(CMI) has released the deputy head of sect of Jamatil Salafiya Tabliq Muslim Community Sheikh Yahya Mwanje on bond shortly after the protest of the Parliamentary Muslim Forum on Monday.

Muslim Members of Parliament had threatened to mobilise the entire country to demonstrate against what they have called the “government’s unexplained arrests” of Muslim clerics across the country.

Authorities at CMI assured Muslim MPs who had camped at CMI office in Mbuya demanding release of arrested Muslims including Sheikh Mwanje that he will be released on bond as investigations continue on terrorism and attacks on Police.

Shortly after he was released, a reticent Mwanje claimed he had only been allowed to have one kanzu in custody and whenever he washed it, he was forced to remain in a vest.

He added that he was denied access to either a lawyer, family or visitors during his detention.

Speaking to the media at parliament on Monday, the chairperson of the forum also Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa, wondered why the government continues to arrest and not charge Muslims, yet believers of other religions are tried.

He noted that it’s not fair for the government to always raid Mosques and arrest Sheiks without following the proper lawful procedures, adding that even after arrests, they undergo long detentions without producing them in courts in the right period as stipulated in the constitution.

Basalirwa demanded that all other Muslims detained in prisons be produced in courts of law, threatening to sue the government and individual security personnel responsible for these acts.

Unidentified gunmen driving in a drone on November 28 picked up Sheikh Mwanje from Nakasero Mosque where he had gone to perform his daily prayers. Mwanje was blindfolded and pushed into a drone.

Sheikh Mwanje had previously been arrested in connection with the murder of Major Muhammad Kiggundu and his bodyguard Sgt. Steven Mukasa in Masanafu trading centre, Rubaga division in November 2016.

He stayed on remand until June 2019, when the International Crimes Division of the High Court granted him a non-cash bail of Shs 20 million.

According to the prosecution, Sheikh Mwanje had on several occasions threatened to kill Maj Kiggundu and other Muslim clerics opposed to his faction and leadership.

It is alleged that the threats were recorded and reported to several authorities.