Edwin Nyaika is a fast-rising content creator based in Kampala. His passion for photography, videography and the creative arts has attracted the spotlight on his daily grind with his audience praising his work. He has a knack for creating events content, which has attracted several deals from different brands as well as a legion of fans who follow his craft. He took some time off to speak to our writer about his journey and experience since starting off in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Edwin Nyaika?

Edwin Nyaika is a Kampala based photographer who recently fell in love with short form video aka reels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tell us about your journey into content creation, what inspired you to first start creating content?

Back in 2016, I graduated with a Bachelors Degree in IT but jobs were so hard to get. One random day, I picked up one of my cousin’s cameras and started escorting him to events like birthday parties, wedding introductions etc. and I haven’t put down the camera since then.

What sets you apart from other content creators?

I love doing wild life content but recently I’ve fallen in love with music events because there is so much emotion and vibes to film.

What type of content do you enjoy creating the most?

Well, most of us spend time looking at a screen, and that time is spent looking at either pictures or watching videos so why not be the person that creates that content you look at?

Why content creation?

Personally, I love visualizing concepts of my own and watching it grow from just an idea into something that people will love and appreciate.

Also, I love the fact that I can be a part of the creative process and create something meaningful and relevant especially with the current trends.

But how do you earn from creating this content.

I work with a couple of brands either through influencing or content creation, for example I have done content for Johnnie Walker, Guinness, SafeBoda, Toyota and a whole lot of other companies and brands. I’m currently working on Tusker Lite’s very exciting Turn On Your Lite campaign.

You speak about this campaign with a lot of enthusiasm …

Yes, because it is a campaign that resonates with my work and myself as an individual. Often times, content creators and influencers get “gigs” and they are just in it for the money. This campaign is different because it is all about igniting the spark within you. It is a platform for every creative person to celebrate and show off what makes them different. To show off how we are breaking boundaries. For me it is content creation.

How are you breaking boundaries in the world of content creation?

Most of us are conservative in the content we want to put out probably because were scared and unsure of what we’ve created so I’m putting everything I shoot and film out there for your eyes.

Don’t you sometimes fear that your content will be poorly received?

Ronaldo and Messi have critics so it’s only fair that not everyone will appreciate what I create. Anyways, criticism helps me learn and get better so I’m not afraid of it.

How do you keep up with the trends or how do you try to keep up an appeal with your audiences?

I attend pretty much every event which directly translates to content for those that missed it and I also spend a lot of time on Twitter and that’s where everything happens.

How many years of experience do you have in content creation?

Six years in photography and one year in videography.

If you weren’t a content creator what career path would you have chosen?

I have always loved technology. I have Bachelors Degree in IT from UCU, so if I wasn’t doing content I’d be on a computer somewhere configuring either a network or writing code.

What are some of the challenges you face as a content creator?

When it comes to challenges, those are quite many for starters getting backstage passes to events is crazy hard. It becomes tricky to have that exclusive content you would want to share.

Also, late night shoots are scary because we have a target on our backs as content creators probably because of the expensive equipment we are always carrying. Thieves show no mercy at all.

Another thing is that it is also very expensive to buy the good equipment that makes your work even more incredible.

What are some of your other hobbies?

I love traveling. I feel a certain type of way whenever I spend more than a month in Kampala without traveling anywhere. I also love to swim though the weather this year on Sundays has been questionable.

Most memorable experience in life?

2010 in late November, it was the day I was able to meet my mum and siblings for the first time. They grew up aboard and I would only talk to them on phone, my Uncle organised for us to meet up at Steers and on arrival and that is how the reunion happened. I still can’t put the experience in words. It was just beautiful.

Best advice you have ever received and advice to other young creatives out there?

I’d like to advise everyone out there to spend on experiences other than possessions.

Some other advice I would like to share with creatives such as myself is that; “Done, is better than perfect”, so share that content let us be your critics, don’t criticise yourself and block your progress.