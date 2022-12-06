The Office of the Director for Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Uganda Police Force have been awarded for their dedicated service in the justice, law and order sector.

The two entities received this year’s Uganda responsible investment mark of excellence award from Public Opinions in partnership with the Office of the Minister of State for Investment and Privatization in the Ministry of Finance for their excellent service in the justice, law and order sector in appreciation of their contribution towards attainment of the UN Sustainable Development goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preceding the award, a survey had been carried out by Public Opinions relating to organizations that members of the public thought had made tremendous contributions towards social, economic transformation of Uganda

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo also received an award for exemplary leadership and selfless contribution to the justice, law and order sector, and for outstanding contribution towards Uganda middle income status aspiration and Vision 2040 at the 10th Visionaries of Uganda Awards ceremony held at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Speaking at the event, the DPP explained the role of her office towards Uganda’s socio– economic transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pointed out that effective prosecution of criminal cases contributes to the advancement of social justice, and the pursuit of justice for all.

“Effective prosecution of criminal cases also creates a friendly and secure environment which are pertinent preconditions for inclusive growth and competitiveness,” Abodo noted.

She also informed the business community of the need for their collaboration with the Office of the DPP to ensure that criminal justice is administered.

Commenting about the award to police, spokesperson, Fred Enanga said it a testament to the faith that Ugandans have the force in regards the justice, law and order sector.

“We were recognized for our efforts in promoting public good and there are many such awards on their way because we believe we are doing a very commendable job of protecting and serving Ugandans,” Enanga said.