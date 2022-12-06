The President of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), Dr. Samuel Oledo, has stepped aside to allow independent investigations, according to Dr. Luswata Herbert – Secretary General UMA.

Accordingly, UMA’s existing ethics committee has been tasked to handle the matter of Dr Oledo leading a group of medical personnel to kneel before President Yoweri Museveni and urge him to stand again in 2026.

The matter will be handled as per UMA’s constitution. The process will be overseen by a lawyer from CEHURD.

The committee will report back to UMA’s highest decision organ NEC in five working days.

NEC will call for EOGM and through this meeting final position will be decided.

Developing story…