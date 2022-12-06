The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has investigated 26 high profile corruption cases and directed the recovery of over Shs30 billion since July 2020.

This has been revealed in a statement by State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Rose Lily Akello, on the commemoration of Anti-Corruption Day slated for Friday, December 9.

Held annually, this year’s day will be commemorated in Ibanda district and will be presided over by the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao.

In her statement, Akello highlighted that of the Shs30 billion recovered public funds, Shs 9bn was from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Shs 1bn from Uganda Bureau of Statistics and the rest from other government agencies.

She further noted that the IGG has prosecuted 86 cases and secured 34 convictions while at the same time caused interdiction of 45 public officers including the chairperson of Uganda Land Commission, Beatrice Byenkya.

”Currently, the IGG is investigating cases valued at about Shs 500 billion, some of which led to halting numerous suspicious procurements and activities that would have led to loss of public funds,” Akello said.

She added that the IGG has stepped up engagements with the public to mobilise them to join the war against corruption.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted that in the two years, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has prosecuted 261 corruption cases of which 168 were included and 110 resulted in convictions.

Also, she says the State-House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) recovered a total amount of Shs35.5 billion out of which Shs 8.6bn was from inflated Covid-19 relief food prices.