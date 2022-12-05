Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has revealed its environmental impact under parent company East African Breweries Limited(EABL)’s 2022 sustainability report to the government, the media and the public.

The report , the second of its kind was prepared under the theme ‘Resilient. Impactful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainable. Beyond 100 years’ and provides a detailed overview of UBL’s contributions to sustainable development.

During a ceremony held at the Kampala Serena Hotel, the brewer highlighted the impact ofits sustainability initiatives under pillars including Preserving natural resources and making a positive contribution to the communities within which they operate; Promoting the positiveand moderate consumption of alcohol and; Championing inclusion and diversity.

“The success of our business and the success of Uganda are joined at the hip. That is why we are very deliberate about sharing value and making a measurable impact in the communities in which we operate,” said Andrew Kilonzo, UBL’s Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT

UBL is implementing it’s ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’ agenda – a 10-year Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) action plan to help create a more inclusive and sustainable world through 25 ambitious targets aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the Government of Uganda’s Third National Development Plan’s programme on Climate Change, Natural Resources, Environment, and Water Management.

The Deputy Executive Director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Eng. David Luyimabazi who received the report hailed UBL for being conscious of their role in enhancing Uganda’s environmental and socio-economic development.

“Your actions and initiatives should serve as an example for the wider private sector to be mindful of the impact their operations have on the environment and similarly make sustainability a critical part of their business strategies,” he said.

The EABL Sustainability Report is released by all three subsidiaries under EABL (Uganda Breweries, Kenya Breweries and Serengeti Breweries) and is meant to highlight the accomplishments of each of the business units’ sustainability efforts while committing to expanding and deepening the impact of these initiatives.

Andrew Kilonzo, UBL MD, said, “We know that, as a business that seeks to succeed in the long term, we have to measure ourselves by more than financial targets, important though they are. We also give ourselves targets on the impact we are creating in Uganda.”

“We ensure that our business operations are sustainable, then also find opportunities to for strategic philanthropy to support communities that are in need in Uganda. Further, we embrace collaboration to collectively address systemic issues.”