Makerere University in partnership with Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) has launched a scholarship programme for refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable students with the aim of providing quality education and support to this group of people in the country.

Although the criteria used to select the beneficiaries was not well elaborated by both entities, at least 28 students will benefit from this initiative at the moment and their tuition will be cleared for three years.

The partnership is going to be annual but it shall be renewed with the availability of funding according to the current arrangement seen by the Nile Post during the launch of the programme at the institution.

Speaking to the Nile Post shortly after the launch of the programme on Thursday, Prof Antony Mugagga Muwagga, the principal, College of Education and External Studies, said this is the best gift one can give to this group of people.

Muwagga asked the beneficiaries of these scholarships to refrain from abusing the programme, adding that there is need for hard work and discipline to ensure successful completion of the programme.

“We need more of these scholarships. We need to help this group of people. It will be very embarrassing for a student to relax and just sleep. Let’s realize that this money is not money picked from a gold mine, “he said.

The Dean School of Education, Prof Mathias Bwanika Mulumba said when formulating policies, there is need to include asylum seekers, refugees and the disadvantaged persons so that they can as well benefit from such policies.

“Many times, we don’t think about these people. We need to think about students who are in need. This group of people exist in the country and we need to help them, “he said.

John Mary Kisembo, the director project of urban programmes at JRS said as the organisation they have been supporting the most vulnerable people to access quality education with programmes such as school construction, teachers’ training scholarships for all levels among others.

“There is a need to have education that will help a person to have a skill and knowledge that will help him or her to earn a living through looking for formal or informal jobs, “he said.