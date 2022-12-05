A serial kidnapper involved in more than 10 kidnaps of children and asking for ransom in the past 20 days has succumbed to injuries sustained during an arrest by a joint team of security personnel.

Last month, a seven year old kid, Najib Muyingo , son to Abdu Bulega was kidnapped by unknown persons from his parent’s home.

The parents later got a call from an unknown person asking them to pay shs2 million as ransom in order to get back the child.

Consequently, the seven year old child was returned by a boda boda after the ransom was paid.

The boda boda rider was arrested by police to help in investigations.

Ten days since the incident, police got another report of a six year old boy, Quiram Ssegawa, son to Muhammad Ssegawa had also been kidnapped by unknown persons who demanded for shs2 million ransom.

The ransom was paid and the child resurfaced.

Investigations

Whereas the ransom had been paid, a joint team from the Crime Intelligence Directorate, Flying Squad and Katwe police continued with investigations into the kidnaps.

It was later established that the person carrying out the kidnaps was one since he used the same number.

Over the weekend, an audio recording made rounds on social media indicating a child who had been kidnapped under the guise of being taken to a football academy.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the joint teams tracked the number that had called the parents to ask for ransom after kidnapping their children.

“The kidnapper was tracked by the intelligence teams and Flying Squad up to Salaama in Munyonyo where he resided,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said the suspected kidnapper was identified as Fred Mwanje,28 years.

“Upon seeing our officers, a scuffle ensued leading to discharge of a bullet that injured Mwanje who later succumbed to injuries whereas a motorcycle registration number UEM 418Z which was being used by the suspect to drop off children at different stages for them to be driven to certain locations after receiving ransom money was recovered.”

The police publicist said investigations have indicated that deceased had been involved in many other kidnaps for ransom.

“He has been involved in many other kidnaps for ransom in Entebbe, Katwe, Nsangi and many other areas. We have got complaints from many parents.”

He noted that whereas some of the parents reported cases of disappearance of their children who later resurfaced after ransom was paid, others kept quiet and paid ransom before their children were returned.

Owoyesigyire however asked parents to be vigilant and watch out for kidnappers, especially during the holidays.